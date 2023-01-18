Eutawville man accused of having explicit photos of teen

Investigators allegedly found explicit photos of a 15-year-old girl on a Eutawville man’s phone, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Michael Dwayne Cross Jr., 33, of 126 Factory Road, is now facing one count of first-degree criminal exploitation of a minor. He was charged on Wednesday.

Cross was charged last week with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The newest charge is related to the same case.

Cross is accused of helping the 15-year-old girl run away from home multiple times between Aug. 27 and Oct. 29, 2022, according to warrants.

Warrants also claim the teen said she’d engaged in sex acts with Cross on four separate occasions.

The alleged sexual encounters took place at Hayden Hill Cemetery, located on the 100 block of Hayden Hill Road in Eutawville, and the 3300 block of Toney Bay Road, Holly Hill.

Deputies became involved in the case when the girl’s mother called the agency on Oct. 30, 2022 to report that her daughter ran away from home.

The mother claimed the 15-year-old’s phone contained sexual text messages between the girl and Cross, according to an incident report.

Cross allegedly told deputies that he’d texted the 15-year-old the previous day through the social application Snapchat to check on her during a parade.

Cross also claimed that someone else was borrowing his phone when sexual text messages were allegedly sent from it, the report states.

If convicted on his most recent charge alone, Cross could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison.