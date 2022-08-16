Eutawville man accused of breaking into ex’s home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 54-year-old man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulting her and another woman, according to warrants.

Samuel Wills Wilson voluntarily moved out of his ex’s Comet Court home in Eutawville a few days before the June 9 incident, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Wilson’s accused of breaking into the home around 3 a.m. through his ex’s bedroom window. He allegedly entered a second time by kicking in the kitchen door.

Warrants claim he used a closed fist to hit his ex-girlfriend in her head and pulled her hair.

Another woman in the home attempted to keep the man from getting inside, but Wilson allegedly struck her with the rifle he was carrying.

The women and other witnesses claim the man threatened to shoot everyone and then burn the house down, according to the incident report.

Wilson was taken into custody on Monday. He’s facing the following charges:

• First-degree burglary

• Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

• First-degree assault and battery

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

• Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony

• Malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less

• Two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm

Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker deferred setting Wilson’s bond to a circuit judge at a later date.

Wilson remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If convicted on the most severe charge, Wilson faces up to life in prison.

In an unrelated incident, someone stole the following items from a trailer at a construction site on Rowesville Road: a grease gun, an impact wrench, a mag drill, a Milwaukee knockout set, two Kobalt torque wrenches, a drill, a set of ratchet cutters, 10 Kobalt sockets, six Kobalt drill batteries and three chargers.

The theft was discovered and reported on Monday.

The value of the stolen tools is $3,600.