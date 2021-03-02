Elloree woman pleads guilty to meth charge

Murphy sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation. He was given credit for having already served one day in jail.

Murphy also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete a batterer’s treatment program.

Stewart is prohibited from possessing any firearms and ammunition for the next three years.

• Tahj Montrell Hakeem Elmore, 21, of 434 Acme Street, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana.

Murphy sentenced him to three days of time served in jail.

A grand jury indicted Elmore on his original charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Elmore pleaded to possession of 28 grams of marijuana instead.

• Teijon Deshawn Williams, 29, of 103 Hutto Street Apt. 24, Branchville, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Murphy sentenced him to pay a $100 fine or report to jail for 30 days.

• Tyquan Xavier Fields, 23, of 1658 Baugh Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.

Murphy sentenced him to time served of 109 days in jail.