Elloree woman pleads guilty to meth charge

Rhonda Sue Etheredge, 51, of 575 Lexington Road, Elloree, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Last month, Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced her to 30 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center or a $100 fine.
Etheredge was given credit for having already served four days in jail.
A grand jury indicted Etheredge on her original charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, but she pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine instead.
In other guilty pleas:
• Dustin Mitchell Jeffcoat, 25, of 171 Ladybug Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Murphy sentenced him to a fine of $200 or 90 days in jail.
• James Arthur Prophet II, 32, of 107 Adriann Avenue, Gray Court, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Murphy sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
• Robert Wayne Stewart, 48, of 252 Rodeo Drive, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation. He was given credit for having already served one day in jail.
Murphy also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete a batterer’s treatment program.
Stewart is prohibited from possessing any firearms and ammunition for the next three years.
• Tahj Montrell Hakeem Elmore, 21, of 434 Acme Street, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana.
Murphy sentenced him to three days of time served in jail.
A grand jury indicted Elmore on his original charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Elmore pleaded to possession of 28 grams of marijuana instead.
• Teijon Deshawn Williams, 29, of 103 Hutto Street Apt. 24, Branchville, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Murphy sentenced him to pay a $100 fine or report to jail for 30 days.
• Tyquan Xavier Fields, 23, of 1658 Baugh Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.
Murphy sentenced him to time served of 109 days in jail.
• Tyshek Kevon Benjamin, 23, of 1212 Union Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
She held a restitution hearing in abeyance for 30 days.
She also ordered him to obtain his GED, attend vocational rehabilitation, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete a batterer’s treatment program.
Benjamin is not allowed to possess ammunition or firearms for three years.
