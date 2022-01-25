Elloree woman identified as crash victim

An Elloree woman has been identified as the pedestrian who died following a Sunday night collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Shannon Polin, 42, of Garbarone Road, died of blunt force injuries due to the collision, Fogle said.

The collision occurred around 9:11 p.m. as both Polin and a 1999 Toyota pickup were traveling west on S.C. Highway 6, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The Toyota struck Polin near McCords Ferry Road.

The truck’s driver and passenger weren’t injured.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

It was the first fatal collision to occur in Orangeburg County this year. During the same time period last year, fatal collisions claimed four lives in the county.

There haven’t been any highway fatalities in Bamberg or Calhoun counties this year. During the same time period last year, neither county had any fatal collisions either.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety reports 44 people have died in fatal collisions statewide so far this year.

During the same time period last year, there were 73 highway deaths.

