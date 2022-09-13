Elloree woman guilty of hit-and-run in fatal crash

A 45-year-old has pleaded guilty to hit-and-run in a fatal crash that occurred on Sept. 7, 2019.

Robin Clark, of 136 Pinedridge Road, Elloree, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run with a failure to perform her duties in an accident involving death.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Clark to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

He stipulated that Clark’s probation term may end after 30 months if her probation officer deems it appropriate.

Clark was driving her 2014 Chevrolet sedan south on Cleveland Street, about two miles from Santee, when she struck 52-year-old Kelly Annis of Elloree.

S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said Clark left the scene, but returned later.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Rayquan Omar Evans, 24, of 2244 Bass Drive, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years. After he serves 90 days, the remainder of his sentence is suspended to four years of probation.

Dickson gave Evans credit for having already served 10 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center and is allowing him to serve his jail time on weekends.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: open container, unlawful turning and first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

• Howard Winfred Daniely, 19, of 202 Dena Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery and attempted murder.

Daniely was originally charged with armed robbery, but pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery instead.

Dickson sentenced him to prison under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years.

Prosecutors dismissed Daniely’s charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

• Devon Donaldson, 29, of 321 Bech 57 Street 6F, Arverne, New York, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree assault and battery.

Dickson sentenced him to time served.

Prosecutors dismissed the charges of first-degree burglary and two additional counts of third-degree assault and battery.

• Roman Valeryevich Dulgarov, 44, of 112 N. Pembroke Drive, Goose Creek, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle and first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI.

Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison and gave him credit for having already served 18 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He also ordered Dulgarov to pay restitution.

• Lavincent Shaquille Felder, 21, of 130 Lakeview Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for five years, suspended to three years of probation.

• Marshall Bernard Felder, 32, of 143 Cold Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of attempted murder and violation of court order of probation.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for three years, suspended to two years of probation.

• Craig Olajuwon Council, 27, of 205 Cramer Road, Rowesville, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced him to prison for three years, provided that after he served 35 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

She gave Council credit for having already served 35 days in jail.

She also ordered him to obtain his GED.

• Don Wayne Gresham Jr., 44, of 631 Azalea Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to 51 days in jail.

• Joseph M. Lyons, 43, of 150 Willnet Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to forgery valued less than $10,000.

Murphy sentenced him to prison for three years, provided that after he served 184 days, the remainder of the sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

Murphy gave him credit for having already served 184 days in jail.

Lyons is required to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and pay restitution.