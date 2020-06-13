Elloree woman guilty of grand larceny, burglary

An Elloree woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to burglary and grand larceny.
Tabitha Christine Weatherford, 34, of 128 Blume Road, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced her to five years in prison. After she serves 18 months, the remainder of her sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.
She’s also required to pay $1,500 in restitution.
Dickson gave her credit for having already served 146 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He also stipulated that her probation term may end after three years upon the recommendation of her probation officer.
Weatherford must undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Weatherford’s charge of criminal conspiracy.
In other recent pleas:
• An Orangeburg father is serving one year of probation in connection with a May 2019 incident where his 2-year-old became trapped in a parked vehicle.
Bradley Wayne Boltin, 25, of 118 Haddock Road, pleaded guilty to giving false information to law enforcement. He originally faced the charge of unlawful neglect of a child.
Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
Dickson stipulated that Boltin’s probation term may end early upon his completion of his GED and with the recommendation of his probation officer.
• Tarik Clayton Corlos Thomas Jr., 22, of 600 Verdant Drive, Greenville, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to Felony F.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
Thomas was originally charged with armed robbery.
• Brandi Lee Bonnette, 28, of 242 Sam Austin, Branchville, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced her to 18 months in prison, suspended to nine months of probation.
As part of Bonnette’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of first-offense possession of a scheduled drug.
• Clifton Bell, 62, of 238 Sunset Drive, Norway, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
He stipulated that Bell’s probation term may end early upon the recommendation of his probation officer and when he successfully completes a batterer’s treatment program.
• Henry Wallace Boltin Jr., 55, of 152 Coon Dog Lane, North, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
He gave Boltin credit for having already served two days in jail.
