Elloree woman guilty of grand larceny, burglary

An Elloree woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to burglary and grand larceny.

Tabitha Christine Weatherford, 34, of 128 Blume Road, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced her to five years in prison. After she serves 18 months, the remainder of her sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.

She’s also required to pay $1,500 in restitution.

Dickson gave her credit for having already served 146 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He also stipulated that her probation term may end after three years upon the recommendation of her probation officer.

Weatherford must undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Weatherford’s charge of criminal conspiracy.

In other recent pleas:

