Elloree woman dies after Summerville crash

A 23-year-old Elloree woman died in a two-car collision just outside of Summerville on Thursday afternoon.

Jessica Erin Dukes died at Trident Regional Medical Center following the collision, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

The collision occurred as Dukes was driving a 2002 Buick sedan west on Mallard Road just after 4 p.m., S.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins said.

Dukes attempted to pass a 2008 Dodge Charger that was also traveling west.

The Buick and Charger made contact, which sent both off the road, Collins said.

Dukes was ejected from the vehicle. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, Collins said.

The driver of the Charger and a passenger in the Buick were also transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol. An autopsy is planned for Monday.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 4 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.