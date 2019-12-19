A 43-year-old Elloree woman is accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle, killing her.
Robin Clark, of 136 Pineridge Road, is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death from the fatal crash on Sept. 7.
She’s accused of striking and killing Kelly Annis, 52, of Elloree.
Clark was allegedly driving a 2014 Chevrolet sedan southbound on Cleveland Street, about two miles from Santee, when she struck Annis, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
Tidwell said, “Clark left the scene but returned later.”
According to Annis’ obituary, published by Alexander Funeral Home, she was a mother of two sons.
She lived in Elloree for about four years, prior to her death. She was originally from Warrensburg, New York.
Annis lived a life full of love, joy and laughter, her obituary states.
Clark appeared in bond court before Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday on Thursday afternoon. She’s now free on a $10,000 surety bond.
If Clark is convicted, she faces a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum of 25 years.
She also faces a minimum fine of $10,000 but not more than $25,000.
