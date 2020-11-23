Elloree woman arrested for disorderly conduct, discharging shotgun

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

An Elloree woman was arrested for reckless driving, disorderly conduct and discharging a shotgun near bystanders.

On Sept. 13, an Elloree man reported a vehicle blowing the horn and squealing tires from rapid deceleration. There were previous calls concerning the same incident. The suspect was driving a white Ford F-150 and pulled into Stumphole Landing. She was reportedly grossly intoxicated in public. After two phone calls, police located her boyfriend and released her to him.

After 30 minutes, the original complainant called to report a white Chevrolet pickup driving into his parking lot, almost hitting several people and parked cars. The suspect, the same woman, was stopped by the man, and when she realized he was not law enforcement, she ran, leaving the vehicle in the road. A short time later, she reportedly reappeared with a shotgun, yelling and discharging the shotgun in the direction of several people.

Officers were alerted that she had returned to her home. Officers found her door open and her on the bed inside. She was secured in handcuffs. Officers found a double-barrel shotgun containing two expended shells. Two more expended shells were found in the driveway. Inside, a washing machine had evidence of a shotgun blast in the side. Both vehicles were towed and the woman was transported to the Regional Medical Center for clearance and arrested.

