Elloree man dies after SUV hits deer in Calhoun County

A 63-year-old Elloree man died after the SUV he was a passenger in hit a deer in Calhoun County, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

James Roddy Rucker of Stumphole Drive died at the scene of the crash, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday as a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on Old Number Six Highway.

After the Tahoe hit the deer, it ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch and overturned, Tidwell said.

The driver was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The crash occurred on Old Number Six Highway near the intersection of Culclasure Lane, about six miles east of St. Matthews.