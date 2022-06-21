Elloree man charged with attempted murder; person ran out of gas, shot, robbed

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 21-year-old Elloree man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into a Nov. 22, 2021 shooting.

Lavore Rodriques Guinyard, of Cream Puff Circle, is charged with one count each of attempted murder, kidnapping, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and two counts of armed robbery.

Investigators took Guinyard into custody on Thursday.

According to an incident report, a boyfriend and his girlfriend were riding in a Nissan Altima when it seemed to run out of gas just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The boyfriend pulled into a yard on Bill Salley Road in Orangeburg. He planned to ask for a ride to a gas station to buy more fuel.

The boyfriend told deputies when he approached the door of the home, a man called out his name.

The boyfriend asked the man if he would take him to buy some gas.

The man asked the boyfriend if he had any change.

As the boyfriend pulled money out of his pockets, the man allegedly tried to take it, causing the boyfriend to jerk away, the report states.

The man allegedly shot the boyfriend and got $3,000 from him and his girlfriend.

The boyfriend got into the backseat of the Altima and his girlfriend drove them to a Shillings Bridge Road home where they called for help.

The boyfriend had a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the boyfriend to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Derrick Dash set Guinyard’s bond at $200,000 cash or surety on June 17.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Guinyard had not yet posted bond and remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a .40-caliber Taurus G2C from the glove compartment of an unlocked 2008 Nissan Altima on Saturday, according to an incident report.

The gun was stolen while the Altima was parked at Johnny Boy’s nightclub, located at 1529 Gregg Street, in Orangeburg.

The value of the gun is $400.

• A portable radio went missing from an Orangeburg County EMS station, located at 112 Bay Road, in Rowesville between June 2 and June 10. The theft was reported on Monday.

The portable radio is valued at $6,000.

The report states that a private ambulance service that assists the county was working at the station when the radio went missing.

• A Neeses woman reported hearing 15 shots fired near her Lendel Drive home around 6 p.m. Monday.

Deputies weren’t able to find any evidence of the shooting.

• A blue hydro pneumatic pump tank was reported stolen from a Goldensweet Drive home in Neeses on Monday.

The pump is valued at $3,000.

• Someone stole a 2014 white Chevrolet Silverado from Palmetto Sitework Services, located at 1737 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, on Monday. The truck has a silver toolbox in the bed and the business’s blue decals on both the driver’s and passenger’s doors.

The value of the truck and toolbox is $20,000.

