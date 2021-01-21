Elloree man accused of trying to steal fuel

A 22-year-old man is accused of trying to steal diesel fuel from a tractor around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the Elloree area, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The Elloree man is facing the misdemeanor charge of tampering with a motor vehicle, according to a warrant.

A farmer said he received an alert on his cellphone from his security cameras located at a field at Montclaire Road and Carriage Hill Road.

When the farmer went to the location, he saw a man he recognized, an incident report said.

The man gathered his tools, put them in a diesel-fueled dually truck and sped away, the report said.

