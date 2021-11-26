Elloree man accused of touching child inappropriately

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

An Elloree man is facing two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to warrants.

Glenn Robert Williams, 51, of Community Club Road, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Warrants accuse him of inappropriately touching a girl under the age of 10 over a two-year timeframe.

The girl claimed that she told Williams to stop touching her in September, but he continued.

Warrants allege that Williams admitted to touching the girl inappropriately, even though she’d told him to stop.

The girl’s mother reported learning about the allegations on Nov. 16, as she told her daughter not be afraid to report if anyone touched her inappropriately.

The girl disclosed the alleged inappropriate touching by Williams.

The girl’s mother then reached out to law enforcement.

One warrant covers the alleged inappropriate touching from Nov. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2021.

The other warrant accuses Williams of touching the child inappropriately between Sept. 1, 2021 and Nov. 8, 2021.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 15 years in prison and a court fine.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Jasper Street man believes someone poured gasoline in front of one of his windows.

He reported the concern on Monday.

Officers detected a strong odor of gasoline at the residence, but didn’t see any fuel on the window itself.

The man told officers he doesn’t want to press charges, but wants the person who pours the gasoline to stop.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A S.C. Highway Patrol cruiser and a disabled vehicle received minor damage during a tow truck mishap on Nov. 19, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A 2008 Honda Odyssey van became disabled on the Interstate 95 bridge near Santee around 4:30 a.m.

A state trooper helped the owner push the van off of the bridge onto the shoulder of the interstate before calling for a tow truck.

The trooper remained at the scene until the tow truck arrived.

The tow truck driver loaded the van onto the truck’s flatbed. The report claims the driver released the van and it rolled off the bed and struck the patrol cruiser, damaging the van and cruiser.

The 2017 silver Dodge Charger had slight damage on its front and the van had minor damage to its rear.

In an unrelated report, deputies had a John Deere tractor towed from Monarch Road, just outside of Holly Hill, on Sunday.

A concerned citizen reported seeing the tractor on the side of the road, but a portion was still in the roadway, the report states.

The value of the tractor is $10,000.

