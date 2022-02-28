Elloree man accused of biting off piece of ear; suspect also faces burglary charges

A 35-year-old Elloree man is accused of biting off part of another man’s ear and burglarizing two homes.

Donald Shane Smith, of 885 Pickett Level Road, is charged with two counts each of first-degree burglary, petit larceny and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He’s also charged with one count each of second-degree burglary and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Smith was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon after a Rowesville homeowner reported seeing a person exit a Bonnette Lane home.

The person was holding the homeowner’s brown Remington Magnum shotgun, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The homeowner ordered the person to drop the belongings, the report states.

At that point, the person dropped the items and fled into a wooded area behind the home, the report said.

The homeowner immediately called 911. He claimed the person dropped two pillowcases containing a blue laptop computer, brown boots, Bluetooth speakers, $20 in coins, a computer camera, three power drills, cologne, liquid soap and a flashlight.

The stolen items are valued at $370, according to warrants.

About 30 minutes later, a River Drive homeowner flagged down deputies who were looking for the suspect.

The homeowner reported someone broke into her shed and home and stole tools.

A K9 unit led deputies to a red tool bag containing some of the items belonging to the woman. The stolen items are valued at $1,788.

A neighbor reported taking Smith to a store in Orangeburg, where officers found him. The neighbor did not know the man was a burglary suspect.

Smith is also accused of biting off part of a Cordova man’s ear during an altercation in the man’s Joree Drive yard last year. A deputy found the piece of ear in the yard.

The injured man “will require plastic surgery and other reconstructive surgery to repair part of the ear that was bit off,” a warrant states.

The injured man said the incident stemmed from a false allegation made by a female.

Smith’s bond was set at $61,000 by Orangeburg County Magistrate Robert Lake. He remained in jail Monday.

If convicted of the most severe charge, Smith faces up to life in prison.

