Elloree man accused of attacking ex

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Elloree man is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend on May 31.

Steven Eugene Coker II, 33, of 514 Stumphole Road, is charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Warrants claim that Coker’s alleged actions “could have caused great bodily injury or death” while he “confined and held the victim in detention without any legal justification or cause.”

Deputies were called to the woman’s Tee Vee Road home at 1:46 p.m. on May 31, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The reporting deputy noticed the woman limping as she approached him. She had cuts and bruises all over her body and knots on her head, the report states.

The woman said she was in her car when Coker allegedly approached her driver’s window, reached in and hit her in her face.

She also accused him of dragging her out of the car through the open window and to the ground.

She claimed Coker escorted her into her into her home, but wouldn’t let her leave her bedroom because he thought she was trying to call law enforcement.

She managed to retreat to the bathroom, but he allegedly entered and pushed her head through the drywall.

He was gone when law enforcement arrived.

Coker was taken into custody Monday. Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant set his bond at $32,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, he’s not posted bond and remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If convicted, Coker faces up to 30 years in prison.

In other reports:

• The S.C. Department of Social Services claims that a vulnerable man’s son isn’t caring for him as he should, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

DSS also alleges the Holly Hill-area man’s other son took $205,000 from him.

One of the man’s family members, who claims to have power of attorney, reported that one of the man’s sons also borrowed a vehicle but refuses to return it.

• The following items were reported stolen from a Mimosa Drive home and shed in Orangeburg on Friday: a John Deere riding lawnmower, miscellaneous dishes and pots and two Samsung flatscreen televisions.

The value of the items is $2,760.

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2009 red Mercury Mariner parked at a Wingate Street home in Orangeburg on Monday.

The catalytic converter is valued at $900.