 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Electronics stolen in Orangeburg burglaries
0 comments
editor's pick

Electronics stolen in Orangeburg burglaries

{{featured_button_text}}
Cops illustration

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Two burglaries in Orangeburg on Monday night resulted in theft of electronics.

Homeowners in both cases reported the thefts on Tuesday morning.

At a Quasar Street home, someone stole a 50-inch Roku television and its remote control along with a white Microsoft Xbox and five games.

The items are valued at $850.

Then at a Fred Street home, a woman came home from work and discovered that her son’s Sony Playstation 4 gaming console was stolen along with his WiFi box issued by Marshall Elementary School.

The value of the stolen items is $500.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News