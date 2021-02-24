Electronics stolen in Orangeburg burglaries

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Two burglaries in Orangeburg on Monday night resulted in theft of electronics.

Homeowners in both cases reported the thefts on Tuesday morning.

At a Quasar Street home, someone stole a 50-inch Roku television and its remote control along with a white Microsoft Xbox and five games.

The items are valued at $850.

Then at a Fred Street home, a woman came home from work and discovered that her son’s Sony Playstation 4 gaming console was stolen along with his WiFi box issued by Marshall Elementary School.

The value of the stolen items is $500.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.