Electronics stolen in Orangeburg burglaries

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Two burglaries in Orangeburg on Monday night resulted in theft of electronics.
Homeowners in both cases reported the thefts on Tuesday morning.
At a Quasar Street home, someone stole a 50-inch Roku television and its remote control along with a white Microsoft Xbox and five games.
The items are valued at $850.
Then at a Fred Street home, a woman came home from work and discovered that her son’s Sony Playstation 4 gaming console was stolen along with his WiFi box issued by Marshall Elementary School.
The value of the stolen items is $500.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Martha Rose Brown
Staff Writer
Martha Rose Brown covers crime and other topics. She's worked as a journalist in the region for the past 18 years.
