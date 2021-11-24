Ehrhardt resident dies in fire at home

A fire claimed the life of an Ehrhardt resident on Wednesday morning, according to Ehrhardt Town Clerk Teresa Smith.

The fire occurred at an apartment located at 41 Ada Park Circle just before 9:30 a.m., Smith said.

A woman who was in a nearby apartment stepped outside for a cigarette and smelled smoke coming from another unit.

The woman checked it out and saw smoke coming from the unit. She called 911.

Firefighters attempted to rescue the person who was inside of the unit, but they weren’t successful, Smith said.

Residents of nearby apartments were able to evacuate safely when they saw the fire.

Three adjoining units have smoke damage, Smith said.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division was called to assist with the investigation since a person died in the fire, Smith said.

Other agencies that responded to the scene include the Ehrhardt Police Department, Ehrhardt Fire Department, Ehrhardt Department of Public Works, Little Swamp Fire Department, Hunters Chapel Fire Department, Clear Pond Fire Department, Bamberg County Fire Department, Olar Fire Department and the Bamberg County Coroner’s Office.

Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. said he plans to release the name of the deceased later.

