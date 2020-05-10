Ehrhardt man arrested for drugs, stolen vehicle

Bamberg Police
Department
An Ehrhardt man was arrested for drugs and a stolen vehicle after a traffic stop in Bamberg.
While on patrol the evening of April 9, an officer was driving down Binnicker Bridge Road within the Bamberg city limits when he noticed a vehicle with front-end damage driving toward Bridge Street. The officer turned around and got behind the vehicle, ran the license tag, and it came back to a stolen vehicle that had been driving around Bamberg for the past few weeks. Dispatch confirmed NCIC had the vehicle listed as being stolen out of Denmark.
The officer then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Once stopped and the officer approached the vehicle, the officer came in contact with the male driver and female passenger. The officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle when the driver opened his door. The officer then asked both the driver and passenger to step out of the vehicle. Upon running the driver’s information, dispatch confirmed the driver did not have a driver’s license on file and was ID only.
The officer immediately asked the subject about the vehicle and informed him that it was reported stolen. The subject told the officer that h had no idea that it was stolen and that he had bought it from a guy in Ehrhardt. The officer then told the subject that he was under arrest for possession of stolen property, and he asked him if he had any drugs due to the odor of raw marijuana on his person. The subject admitted to having marijuana tucked under his testicles. The officer took the subject to the back of his patrol car and had him retrieve the marijuana. Also while searching the subject, the officer located a large amount cash not in his wallet.
After taking the subject to jail, the officer conducted a search of the vehicle. A scale and a .32 H&R Mag revolver with five rounds in the cylinder were found. The subject was charged with no S.C. driver’s license, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen vehicle. The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office contacted the victim, and she went to the scene to retrieve her vehicle.
In other reports:
• Bamberg units were dispatched in the early morning hours of April 20 to a gas station in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, Bamberg units found a black in color vehicle parked next to one of the gas pumps and noticed a female driver slumped over the steering wheel passed out and a male asleep in the passenger seat upon making contact with the vehicle.
An officer ran the vehicle’s VIN number through central dispatch, due to an old paper tag on the back, before trying to wake the occupants. The vehicle’s information came back as not being stolen, but the paper tag had expired as of May of 2019.
Once the officers woke the driver, she produced an identification card, and the passenger provided his name and date of birth. The passenger’s information came back clear. The driver’s information came back clear as not being wanted, but her driver’s license came back as being suspended.
An officer went inside to speak with the cashier. The cashier stated she saw the vehicle pull up to the pump just before 3 a.m., but no one exited the car. The cashier said that she had advised the occupants that if they did not need gas, they needed to pull into a parking space because the pumps get shut down at 3 a.m. She then stated that neither occupant got out nor did they pull into a parking space, and since the vehicle was still there at 4:30, she called to have them checked on.
Back at the vehicle, the driver produced a bill of sale dated on April 13 but admitted to not having any insurance on it. Due to the driver having no insurance and the decal being expired, the driver was arrested for driving under suspension, first offense, and was written a citation for an expired tag and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• On the night of April 16, units were dispatched to a Creekside Drive address in reference to a male fighting with his sister and breaking things inside the apartment. An officer arrived finding the subject walking in front of the apartment buildings. When the subject noticed the patrol car, he began to run back toward his apartment. The officer attempted to call out for him to stop, but the subject made it inside his apartment before he could catch up to him.
Once an assisting officer arrived, the officers made contact with the subject’s family members who were standing outside the apartment. The subject’s mother pointed to where the subject was inside the residence. The subject was lying face down on the hallway floor, so an officer handcuffed him and then helped him to his feet. During the time the officers had the subject in custody, he was reportedly loud and combative with his family members who were inside the home.
The subject’s mother stated that he had broken items in the dining area including the table (pictures were taken). An officer then placed the subject in the patrol car and transported him to jail. The subject was charged with third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property.
