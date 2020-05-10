Ehrhardt man arrested for drugs, stolen vehicle

An officer went inside to speak with the cashier. The cashier stated she saw the vehicle pull up to the pump just before 3 a.m., but no one exited the car. The cashier said that she had advised the occupants that if they did not need gas, they needed to pull into a parking space because the pumps get shut down at 3 a.m. She then stated that neither occupant got out nor did they pull into a parking space, and since the vehicle was still there at 4:30, she called to have them checked on.

Back at the vehicle, the driver produced a bill of sale dated on April 13 but admitted to not having any insurance on it. Due to the driver having no insurance and the decal being expired, the driver was arrested for driving under suspension, first offense, and was written a citation for an expired tag and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• On the night of April 16, units were dispatched to a Creekside Drive address in reference to a male fighting with his sister and breaking things inside the apartment. An officer arrived finding the subject walking in front of the apartment buildings. When the subject noticed the patrol car, he began to run back toward his apartment. The officer attempted to call out for him to stop, but the subject made it inside his apartment before he could catch up to him.