Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Virginia man transporting a group of passengers was robbed as he approached Orangeburg at 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man said he’s an Uber driver who picked up five passengers in an unknown city in Virginia. They named South Carolina State University as their destination.

As they got closer to the university, one of the passengers hit the driver in the head with a gun, the driver said.

The gunman gave the driver directions to a location. Near the intersection of Frederick Street and Goff Avenue, someone pulled a gun on the driver.

The driver was robbed of his wallet, which included bank cards and $400.

He abandoned his 2022 blue Toyota Corolla Cross and ran to get help at a nearby S.C. State guard booth.

The university police then contacted the sheriff’s office.

The driver had an injury to the right side of his head, but declined help from EMS.

The sheriff’s office lists the Toyota as stolen.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.