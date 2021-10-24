 Skip to main content
Driver killed near Holly Hill
The driver of a 2010 Toyota SUV died just before noon on Sunday after colliding with a tree, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred just a couple of miles outside of Holly Hill on U.S. Highway 15, near Theater Drive.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt.

Pye said the Toyota was traveling north, ran off the roadway to the left and struck a tree.

Forty people have died on highways in Orangeburg County this year. During the same time last year, the county had 25 highway deaths.

There have been six deaths on highways in Calhoun County this year, compared to four deaths during the same time period last year.

Two people have died on highways in Bamberg County this year, compared to three deaths during the same time period last year.

Statewide, highways collisions have claimed 894 lives so far this year, compared to 856 fatalities during the same time period last year.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t provided the name of the deceased.

