A 32-year-old man died at the scene of a head-on crash near Holly Hill early Tuesday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

Spencer Holman of Manatee Road, Holly Hill, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The crash occurred at 6:40 a.m. on Coach Road near Salisbury Road, a couple of miles east of Holly Hill.

Holman was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang west on Coach Road. A 29-year-old man was traveling east in a 2016 Nissan Altima.

The vehicles collided head-on, Glover said.

The driver of the Altima was transported by medical helicopter to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

There were no other occupants in either of the vehicles.

Orangeburg County EMS and local volunteer first responders assisted at the scene.