Driver dies, three others injured near Norway

One person died and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Monday morning, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The collision occurred at 7:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Hutto Road, about three miles north of Norway.

Each of the vehicles had two occupants. The vehicles include: a 2007 box truck, a 2020 Nissan Altima and a 2015 Lincoln SUV.

The Lincoln and Nissan were traveling north on U.S 321 and the box truck was southbound.

“Both the box truck and SUV collided. After that, the box truck struck the Altima head-on,” Tidwell said.

The driver of the Altima died and the passenger was injured.

The SUV’s driver and the passenger were injured, but the occupants of the box truck weren’t injured.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured people to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the driver who died.

Five people have been killed in highway collisions across Orangeburg County this month.

For the year, so far, 37 people died on the county’s highways; that’s one fewer when compared to the same time last year.