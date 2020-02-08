A driver died early Saturday morning in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
The collision occurred at 1:30 a.m. as a 2003 Cadillac was traveling north on U.S. Highway 301.
The Cadillac disregarded a stop sign at S.C. Highway 6 and hit an embankment. The driver died.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.