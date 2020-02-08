{{featured_button_text}}
A driver died early Saturday morning in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The collision occurred at 1:30 a.m. as a 2003 Cadillac was traveling north on U.S. Highway 301.

The Cadillac disregarded a stop sign at S.C. Highway 6 and hit an embankment. The driver died.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.

