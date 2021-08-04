Driver dies in Bamberg County crash

A driver died after colliding with a tree in Bamberg County on Wednesday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The collision occurred around 8 p.m. on Spring Branch Road near Deacon Road, just a few miles southeast of Bamberg.

Pye said the driver was operating a 2014 Hyundai sedan eastbound on Spring Branch Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The Bamberg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver.

This is the second highway fatality in Bamberg County this year.

During the same time period last year, there were three highway fatalities in Bamberg County.

There have been 27 highway deaths in Orangeburg County this year, compared to 18 during the same time period last year.

In Calhoun County, there have been five highway fatalities this year. The county had two during the same time last year.

Statewide there have been 613 highway fatalities this year, but there were 575 during the same time period last year.

