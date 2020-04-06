Driver dies after fatal crash in Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A driver died Monday of injuries received in a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Friday, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver was the only occupant of a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer that ran off Stilton Road near Nix Street around 5:14 p.m. The Chevrolet was traveling north when it crossed the center line, ran off the roadway to the left and overturned.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the driver to the Regional Medical Center. The driver was later transported to Prisma Health Richland.

Tidwell said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the person who died.

There were seven fatalities on South Carolina’s roadways between Friday and Sunday.

None of the six occupants of vehicles killed over the weekend were wearing seatbelts. The seventh person who died was a bicyclist.

There have been a total of 195 highway fatalities so far this year in the state, compared to 249 during the same time period last year.