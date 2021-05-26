Driver dies after collision near Denmark

A 33-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday in Bamberg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Trey Johnson, of Ridgeland Lakes Drive, Ridgeland, died on Monday night at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Newberry, he said.

The collision occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday on Voorhees Road, near Grapevine Road, about 2.7 miles east of Denmark.

Johnson’s 2016 Honda Accord was traveling west on Voorhees Road when it ran off the road to the right and struck a tree, Tidwell said.

Johnson was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, Tidwell said.

Medical responders transported the Johnson to the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center and then flew him to Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, where he died the following night.

