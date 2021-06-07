Driver dies after chase in Bamberg, Orangeburg counties; BCSO: Person was driving stolen pickup

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a stolen truck died in a crash after fleeing law enforcement in a two-county chase on Monday morning.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle confirmed the driver’s death, but said he cannot release the name of the deceased until the next of kin is notified.

The incident began just before 6 a.m. when a resident of Edisto River Road, near Branchville, called the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office to report that someone stole his 2004, heavy-duty GMC Sierra 2500 pickup. A stainless steel, .22-caliber Magnum revolver was in the truck.

The deputy told the truck owner that he’d type a report about the missing truck, enter the truck into a national database of stolen property and put an alert out to surrounding counties’ law enforcement agencies to look for it.

As the deputy drove back to the office to write his report, he spotted a pickup matching the description of stolen truck in the parking lot of a Bamberg restaurant. He confirmed the license plate number matched, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The driver of the truck pulled around the restaurant and turned right onto U.S. Highway 301 toward Orangeburg.