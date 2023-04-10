The deadly shooting outside of a hotel on Easter claimed the life of a 15-year-old Denmark resident, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Dantavious Dowling, of Poplar Avenue, was pronounced dead at the hospital, Fogle said.

Two other males were also injured in what is being called a drive-by shooting, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The shooting erupted just before noon in the parking lot of Southern Lodge Hotel, located at 3616 St. Matthews Road outside Orangeburg.

When deputies arrived, they found a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was on his stomach and complained he couldn’t feel his legs.

A 23-year-old man, who was also shot, and bystanders attempted to render aid to the teens.

A witness told deputies she saw a man in a newer-model Honda Accord pointing a handgun out of a window as it went through the parking lot.

She said the man fired the weapon several times.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550. Callers don’t have to give their names.