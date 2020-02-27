Drive-by shooting injures teens; Orangeburg police seek public’s help

Two teens were injured in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Orangeburg.

The shooting occurred at 4:45 p.m. outside of a Green Street home, near Adden Street, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old with an open wound that was bleeding. One of the officers wrapped a bandage around the teen’s right wrist.

Officers also spoke with a woman whose silver Crown Victoria was damaged by gunfire. She told officers that she heard gunshots, but she didn’t see what happened.

The woman said she got down onto the driver’s side floorboard when the shooting began.

She refused to speak with the victim’s advocate and declined emergency medical services because she wasn’t injured, the report states.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The home was also damaged by gunfire.

Officers roped off an area as they processed the scene.

A woman returned to the scene after driving her 16-year-old brother to the Regional Medical Center because a bullet grazed his head.

She provided officers with a written statement about what happened.