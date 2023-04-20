An Orangeburg woman reported an unknown subject wearing a vest came to her Azalea Street property Wednesday afternoon stating he worked for the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities and was there to check on her water meter.

According to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report, the subject, described as a Black older male, arrived at the residence around 3:30 p.m.

The woman informed the subject that she was not home. The woman said when she did arrive home, the subject left in an older model black Honda, according to the incident report.

The woman said she saw the subject stop by a residence down the street from her as well.

"Our team members can always be identified by their DPU uniforms," DPU Spokesman Randy Etters said. "Additionally, our field personnel are driving white DPU vehicles with both the DPU logo on the door, as well as the truck number for identification."

"Our service personnel only visit homes after hours if called by the customer," Etters said. "Based on the reports ... it is certain that the individual misrepresented himself as a DPU employee."

Etters said water meters are only checked when requested by customer, services are discontinued, or a visible leak in the area of the meter is reported.

"Our meter readers visit the meter once per month and they are always in white golf carts," Etters said.

If a customer is ever approached by someone who claims to represent the DPU, but they are not in a DPU uniform or traveling in a DPU vehicle, they should always decline entry into their home.

Individuals are encouraged to call 803-268-4000 and staff can determine the authenticity of the individual’s claims.