DPS receives funding for Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has received funding from the National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators (NAVAA) through a grant from the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), within the Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice, to promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services during the 2021 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
They were awarded $3,563.95 to support their community outreach activities during the week of April 18-24. There is no match associated with this funding.
The awarded funding will be used to hold a weeklong candlelight vigil, host a Crime Victim’s Proclamation Day, and hold a community outreach event as part of a Community Awareness Project in Orangeburg. The project is part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, an annual observance that takes place April 18-24.
“The support from NAVAA and OVC for our 2021 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities will help us help crime victims,” Karen Sanders, crime victims advocate said. “Members of our community are encouraged to help promote justice through service to crime victims by joining our 2021 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities and supporting victim assistance programs on a daily basis.”
First designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week increases general public awareness of, and knowledge about, the wide range of rights and services available to people who have been victimized by crime. The theme for 2021 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engaged Community.” Since 2004, the NCVRW Community Awareness Project has provided financial and technical assistance to more than 1000 community projects that promote victim and public awareness activities, and innovative approaches to victim outreach and public education about victims’ rights and services during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety’s application was one of the 106 recommended by NAVAA and selected for funding by OVC for 2021 from the 242 applications that were submitted nationwide.
For additional information about 2021 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities or about victims’ rights and services in Orangeburg, contact Karen Sanders at ksanders@orangeburgdps.org. For information about national efforts to promote 2021 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, visit the Office for Victims of Crime website at www.ovc.gov.
The National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators is a non-profit organization that represents the 56 state agencies that distribute money from the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Crime Victims Fund to more than 4,000 direct victim assistance service providers. The money in the Crime Victims Fund comes from fines collected from offenders convicted of federal crimes and not from U.S. taxpayers.