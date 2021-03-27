DPS receives funding for Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has received funding from the National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators (NAVAA) through a grant from the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), within the Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice, to promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services during the 2021 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

They were awarded $3,563.95 to support their community outreach activities during the week of April 18-24. There is no match associated with this funding.

The awarded funding will be used to hold a weeklong candlelight vigil, host a Crime Victim’s Proclamation Day, and hold a community outreach event as part of a Community Awareness Project in Orangeburg. The project is part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, an annual observance that takes place April 18-24.

“The support from NAVAA and OVC for our 2021 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities will help us help crime victims,” Karen Sanders, crime victims advocate said. “Members of our community are encouraged to help promote justice through service to crime victims by joining our 2021 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities and supporting victim assistance programs on a daily basis.”