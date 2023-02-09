A 26-year-old man sought by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety turned himself in at police headquarters on Wednesday morning.

Edrick Lamont Willis, of Canal Road, Bowman, was wanted on one count of third-degree domestic violence stemming from a Jan. 31 incident in Orangeburg.

Willis’ girlfriend claims that he shows aggressive behavior when he drinks alcohol.

During the incident, Willis allegedly stood over her and yelled as she sat on a couch.

She claims he overturned a glass table, but it didn’t break.

The woman was on the phone during the incident, according to an incident report.

Willis allegedly told her, “I don’t care who you call, I will slap the s - - - out of you” and knocked the phone out of her hand.

She also claimed he said to her, “If you don’t take me to work tomorrow, I will flatten all of your tires.”

The woman left their house before the situation escalated, she said.

During Willis’ bond hearing, Orangeburg Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger set his bond at $5,000 and required him to wear a GPS monitor.

Willis is currently out on bond on Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, as well as two counts of injuring a police officer while resisting arrest and three counts of malicious injury to personal property, damage valued under $2,000 each.

In July 2018, Willis pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree assault and battery. Orangeburg County warrants originally charged him with three counts of attempted murder.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Willis under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years.

He also ordered Willis to undergo substance abuse counseling and treatment and prohibited him from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

If Willis is convicted of the latest charges, he faces up to 30 years in prison.