Dogs shot, recovering; shelter seeks answers; rewards offered in Orangeburg County cases

A Charleston shelter is offering a total reward of $15,000 for information on three dogs that were shot within the past month in Orangeburg County.

The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward in each case for information leading to the arrest and felony conviction of the people who shot the dogs.

“Through our No Kill South Carolina 2024 initiative, we remain committed to fighting cruelty wherever it exists,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said.

“We are angry and we want those responsible for shooting these dogs caught and prosecuted and we fully support law enforcement efforts to bring the guilty parties to justice,” Elmore said.

Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter reached out to the Lowcountry organization for help, according to CAS.

The three injured dogs are:

• Sampson, who was shot in the face at point-blank range on Jan. 25.

CAS states someone found him that day in a ditch on the side of the road in Orangeburg County.

Sampson received treatment at Columbia Veterinary Emergency Trauma and Specialty. He underwent surgery to remove his left eye, which was damaged by the bullet.

“In total, Sampson was hospitalized at CVETS for nine days where he received 24/7 care from highly trained ICU nurses, veterinarians and surgery nurses,” according to CAS.

• Marshall, a 10-month-old “sweet and friendly boxer mix puppy,” was shot on Feb. 5, CAS said.

CVETS performed a five-hour rear limb amputation. Marshall had to receive blood due to complications during surgery, CAS said in a press release.

He’s currently recovering well at a foster home in Columbia.

• Fred, a 3-year-old male boxer, was found on Friday. Officials believe the injured dog had been lying in a ditch for several days.

OCAC picked up Fred and took him to the shelter.

Rescuers videoed Fred walking with his front legs, but both of his rear legs dangled behind. OCAC then took him to CVETS, where he’s remained since his rescue on Friday. He’s expected to undergo amputation of at least one of his rear legs.

Fred and Marshall will be sent to Helping Hearts & Healing Tails Animal Rescue in Stahlstown, Pennsylvania for permanent placement.

Sampson is safe at Noah’s Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary in Upper Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania.

CAS claims each of the three cases appear to be “intentional acts of cruelty.”

According to S.C. state law, if a person is convicted of felony animal torture, they face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

To report information about the cases, call Orangeburg County Animal Control at 803-534-0045 or the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

