Dogfighting charges upgraded on Orangeburg man; attorney says arrest a political ploy

A 56-year-old Orangeburg man has been indicted on 27 charges stemming from a five-county investigation into dogfighting allegations.

Nevin Randolph Austin II, of 1462 Waterspring Road, originally faced 26 misdemeanor counts of first-offense ill treatment of animals, overworking and one felony count of violating the animal fighting or baiting act.

However, an Orangeburg County grand jury upgraded charges on four of the misdemeanor counts to ill treatment of animals, torture. The upgraded charges are felony offenses.

Austin appeared before Circuit Judge Maite Murphy on Thursday. Murphy set his bond at $200,000.

First Circuit Assistant Solicitor Mark Hinds told the court agents seized 305 dogs in the multi-county effort the weekend of Sept. 24 and 25.

Agents seized 26 dogs at Austin’s residence, Hinds said.

A federal agent alleges that Austin said he shot and killed a dog before authorities arrived at his home, Hinds said.

Hinds also claims that Austin admitted to federal agents that he’s been involved in dogfighting since 1998 and conducts a fighting operation on a monthly basis.

Agents found treadmills and protein supplements in a shed on the property, Hinds claims.

Austin’s attorney, Chelsea Glover, said her client has been breeding dogs for over 30 years and the treadmills were used for keeping dogs in good shape and appearance. She also claims her client gave some of the dogs protein supplements to keep them healthy.

Hinds said that’s not what authorities believe.

Agents reported finding dogs attached to heavy chains and most of the dogs they seized from Austin’s property were allegedly emaciated.

Hinds claims agents found leaves in bowls that should’ve been filled with water.

Glover said some of the warrants are circumstantial, at best.

She also claims that Austin’s two grandchildren were at the residence when agents showed up with semi-automatic weapons drawn on the front and back sides of the home.

“A lot of these indictments seem frivolous,” Glover said.

She claimed Austin’s arrest is part of “a political ploy between local prosecutors and SLED.”

Glover said Austin doesn’t want to have any animals.

“He told me he doesn’t even want a goldfish at this point,” Glover said.

As part of Austin’s bond conditions, Murphy ordered him not to have any contact with animals or possess any firearms.

If convicted, Austin faces up to five years in prison on each felony charge.