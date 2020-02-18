Dodge Charger stolen in Orangeburg

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A man reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday that someone stole his 2011 black Dodge Charger SE from outside of a Dantzler Street residence, according to a police incident report.

He told officers that he left the vehicle unsecured while he went inside to finish getting his daughter ready.

He was inside of the residence for about five minutes, the report said. When he went to place the children inside of the vehicle, he discovered it wasn’t there.

Inside of the vehicle was a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and an Apple iPhone XR.

The value of the stolen vehicle, gun and iPhone is $18,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

