Dirt bikes, ag drones stolen; Calhoun County Sheriff's Office seeks items

The day thieves stole his truck and trailer, Alex Gonzalez nearly lost his entire business. Inside was thousands of dollars' worth of lawn care equipment that fueled Gonzalezs livelihood. 

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking three dirt bikes and two agricultural drones, with cameras, that were stolen from a Cameron business on Dec. 4.

One person has been charged, and CCSO Capt. Jimmy Orso said more arrests are pending.

Craig Devin Gray, 32, of 7 Spires Court, St. Matthews is facing charges of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and three counts of grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more. The value of the items is $44,600.

Orso is asking the public to be on the lookout for the items that were reported stolen.

Those items include three 2022 red and white Honda CRF 125 dirt bikes and two Matrice 200 V2 drones with Sentera cameras.

The operator of Cameron Cotton & Seed Company, located on Boyce Lawton Drive, reported a total of four dirt bikes and two drones stolen. One of the dirt bikes has since been recovered.

Warrants accuse Gray of committing or aiding and abetting in the alleged crimes.

“A co-conspirator has given the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incriminating statements against the defendant as to the participation and planning of a burglary and stealing of property from Cameron Cotton & Seed Company,” warrants claim.

Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom set Gray’s bond at $1 million on Wednesday.

If Gray is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

If anyone has information that may help investigators recover the dirt bikes and drones, they are asked to call Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 1-803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Craig Devin Gray

Gray

 CCSO

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

