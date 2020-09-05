DID YOU SEE? Three sought in St. Matthews store burglary

Three people apparently tossed a brick through the window of Jimmy’s Pit Stop Station at 4468 Old State Road in St. Matthews early Tuesday morning and stole items from inside of it.
Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the three individuals seen in the store’s surveillance video.
The video appears to show someone in the group throwing a brick or rock-like object through the window.
Three people then enter the store through the broken window.
According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the first individual “ran to the back of the store out of the view of the camera while the other two individuals began grabbing items from behind the counter.”
All three individuals exited the store through the shattered glass window.
The stolen items include: $400 worth of Newport cigarettes, $200 in change and two .22-caliber revolver-type pistols, the report states.
A store employee told deputies that the revolvers were “very old,” according to the report.
One of the individuals has a thin build and was wearing a black hoodie, a blue book bag, black pants and gloves.
The second individual has a medium build and was wearing a brown T-shirt with a long-sleeve red shirt underneath it, black jeans, a white cap with a red bill, a turquoise bandana covering his face, a gray book bag, black gloves and gray underwear.
The third individual has a thin build and was wearing a brown T-shirt, blue hoodie, gray gloves and black shoes.
If anyone has information about this burglary and those who may have been involved with it, they are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
