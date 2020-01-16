Someone broke into a Calhoun County home on Friday afternoon and beat a woman, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office and Crimestoppers are asking for the public's help finding the burglar.
The burglar broke into a residence on Sherlock Road at about 1 p.m. Friday, according to a Midlands Crimestoppers press release.
Officers say it appeared that a burglar made forced entry through the back door.
The female resident was found to have been severely beaten about the head and required immediate medical attention.
The resident remembers seeing a silver sedan, possibly a Chevrolet, parked behind her house before she was assaulted.
You have free articles remaining.
At 8 p.m. Friday, a male wearing a striped hoodie allegedly used the victim’s credit card at a Pizza Hut in the West Columbia area.
The male is considered a person of interest.
Anyone with information about the home invasion or identity of the person at the Pizza Hut is asked to contact Midlands Crimestoppers.
Tips came be submitted online at www.crimesc.com or by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Information can be provided directly to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 if anonymity is not desired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.