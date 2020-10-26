DID YOU SEE? Mother says 'justice is going to be served' for teen son killed by gunshot

“Everybody at IGA in Santee knows them kids. And they got to the point they started helping bagging up groceries,” she said.

“Everybody knew Tyler. Everybody loved Tyler. He was like an old soul,” she said. “He would pull everybody’s heart.”

She described her slain son as a motivator.

“Some days I didn’t want to do things and he’s like, ‘Come on, Ma. Come on, Ma,' " she said. “He was my pusher.”

“He wasn’t laid back. If I didn’t feel like doing it, Tyler would make me do it,” she said, noting his smile alone would give her the boost she needed.

Benjamin was an eighth-grader at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School.

He loved school, Oliver said. He looked forward to completing his virtual lessons.

“He was a lovable person. He was respectful. He was blunt because he would tell you whatever was on his mind. Whatever he was feeling, he’d let you know. I raised him like that,” Oliver said.