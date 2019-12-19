{{featured_button_text}}
OCSO illustration
LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg woman reported her car stolen but later fled from the deputy taking the report, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman reported the theft at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday as she sat in the deputy’s patrol vehicle because it was raining.

She said someone stole her 1998 Honda Accord two hours earlier as she warmed up the engine on Seawright Street.

The woman said she called the sheriff’s office earlier to report that someone stole the vehicle.

The deputy told her that he’d been on duty and had not heard anything about it.

The woman then told the deputy that incident took place in the city limits.

Finally, the woman told the deputy that the vehicle hadn’t been stolen, but rather the S.C. Highway Patrol towed it from somewhere in Sumter County, the report said.

The woman left the patrol car and walked to another a vehicle. She got in the driver’s seat. Her mother was a passenger.

The deputy learned through a dispatcher that there was an active warrant for the woman’s arrest.

The dispatcher said the woman was allegedly involved in a collision in Sumter County where she struck two cable dividers and left the scene of the accident “only to show up in video surveillance at a gas station where she was waiting for ride,” the report states.

The deputy said he tried to make contact with the woman, but she sped away, turning off Seawright Street, then off Sawaga Street and onto Lawton Street.

She “turned left on Johnson Street, ran a stop sign at Jamison, turned left onto Campus and left on Mingo Street,” the report states.

She “didn’t stop fast enough for the stop sign at Mingo and Campus and ended up hitting a fence at the intersection of Mingo and Campus, finally stopping when she hit the fence at the American Legion building at 394 Mingo Street,” the deputy wrote in his report.

The woman got out of the car and fled on foot, the report said.

She was not caught, but the deputy reports he is seeking warrants against her.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

