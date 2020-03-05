Deputy: Orangeburg-Wilkinson student punched

A school administrator notified law enforcement just before noon Wednesday about the incident at the Cordova school.

A deputy sent the incident report to the Department of Juvenile Justice and released the teen to his parents.

• A student told a deputy on Wednesday that he wasn’t thinking of the consequences when he sprayed mace in his classroom at the High School for Health Professions in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A school administrator alerted law enforcement about the incident just after it happened around 3:25 p.m.

The administrator said that another student had a canister of mace on a keychain on her book bag.

The accused 17-year-old male student said that another student bet he wouldn’t spray the mace in class, according to the report.

The 17-year-old allegedly sprayed his book bag and then sprayed the classroom.

The administrator said the classroom was evacuated and no one needed medical attention.

The deputy is forwarding the case to the school resource officer for further investigation.