Deputy: Orangeburg-Wilkinson student punched

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A deputy allegedly witnessed an 18-year-old student punch a 19-year-old student in the face on Wednesday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, according to an incident report.
The 18-year-old used a closed fist when he allegedly punched the other student, the deputy said.
The 19-year-old “appeared to have lost balance and fell against the wall. At this time, the offender continued to strike the victim on and about his body,” the deputy wrote in the report.
The 19-year-old managed to get away and walked to the office.
The 18-year-old told deputies that the 19-year-old had been talking about him and he was tired of it, the report states.
The report said the 18-year-old has been suspended from school and is recommended for expulsion.
The deputy charged him with third-degree assault and battery.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus released him on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond on Thursday morning.
In other reports:
You have free articles remaining.
• Officials allegedly found a box cutter, cigarettes and a lighter on a 16-year-old Edisto High School student, according to an incident report.
A school administrator notified law enforcement just before noon Wednesday about the incident at the Cordova school.
A deputy sent the incident report to the Department of Juvenile Justice and released the teen to his parents.
• A student told a deputy on Wednesday that he wasn’t thinking of the consequences when he sprayed mace in his classroom at the High School for Health Professions in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A school administrator alerted law enforcement about the incident just after it happened around 3:25 p.m.
The administrator said that another student had a canister of mace on a keychain on her book bag.
The accused 17-year-old male student said that another student bet he wouldn’t spray the mace in class, according to the report.
The 17-year-old allegedly sprayed his book bag and then sprayed the classroom.
The administrator said the classroom was evacuated and no one needed medical attention.
The deputy is forwarding the case to the school resource officer for further investigation.
• Someone stole two televisions, a couch and shoes from a Presidential Drive apartment on Wednesday.
The resident said that when he came home just before 3 p.m., he noticed the back kitchen door open, the report states.
Then he noticed two 32-inch Emerson televisions, a brown couch and various brand name shoes missing.
Other areas of the apartment were plundered.
He told deputies that he hasn’t been living at the apartment because of roofing issues.
The value of the stolen items is $1,050.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.