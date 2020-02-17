Deputies probe diesel thefts

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
A person or persons stole diesel fuel from a gas station over a period of two days.
On Feb. 4, at an Exxon station, an unknown person or persons stole diesel fuel, putting it into a white and red tractor-trailer hauling a large dump trailer. They used a device to "kick" the pumps offline while they pumped $392 of fuel.
The next day, an employee of the gas station reported theft of diesel fuel at two pumps,similar to the previous theft. The loss was valued at $200.
In other reports:
• On Feb. 6, a Cameron man reported that someone had broken into an old store of his and took a glass case used to store candy. Two males were seen nearby in a blue Dodge pickup by a witness. The loss was valued at $200.
You have free articles remaining.
• On Feb. 9, during a routine property check, a deputy noticed a door kicked in on a building at on Lone Star Road in Cameron. The deputy said it looked like the building had been plundered. Nothing was obviously missing to the deputy, and an unsuccessful attempt was made to contact the owner. The loss was estimated at $1,000.
St. Matthews Police Department
• On Feb. 2, an officer stopped a blue Ford exceeding the speed limit, heading North on U.S. Highway 601. A Wedgefield woman was driving 57 mph in a 40-mph zone. She said she had not received notice that her license has been suspended. Her license was confiscated, and she was given a a citation for speeding and first-offense driving under suspension.
• An Orangeburg man reported that as he was walking into a St. Matthews party shop, a St. Matthews man hit him in the back of the head, hit him three or four times, slammed him to the floor and kicked him. The victim wishes to pursue a warrant.
• The manager of the St. Matthews Dollar General reported that a black and white bulldog mix was standing outside the store entrances and would come in when a customer opened the door and run around, knocking items down. She asked that the dog be apprehended as a public nuisance. Animal Control answered the call and transported the animal to the animal shelter. Authorities noted that the dog was friendly and not aggressive.