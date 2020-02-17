Deputies probe diesel thefts

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

A person or persons stole diesel fuel from a gas station over a period of two days.

On Feb. 4, at an Exxon station, an unknown person or persons stole diesel fuel, putting it into a white and red tractor-trailer hauling a large dump trailer. They used a device to "kick" the pumps offline while they pumped $392 of fuel.

The next day, an employee of the gas station reported theft of diesel fuel at two pumps,similar to the previous theft. The loss was valued at $200.

In other reports:

• On Feb. 6, a Cameron man reported that someone had broken into an old store of his and took a glass case used to store candy. Two males were seen nearby in a blue Dodge pickup by a witness. The loss was valued at $200.

• On Feb. 9, during a routine property check, a deputy noticed a door kicked in on a building at on Lone Star Road in Cameron. The deputy said it looked like the building had been plundered. Nothing was obviously missing to the deputy, and an unsuccessful attempt was made to contact the owner. The loss was estimated at $1,000.

St. Matthews Police Department