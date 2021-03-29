Departments team up to fight blaze; wood pole plant in Eutawville still operating

Several fire departments helped put out a blaze on Sunday afternoon at Koppers, a wood pole manufacturing plant on Forestry Drive in Eutawville.

Plant manager Philip Kizer said operations aren’t interrupted and the fire burned “trash,” which he described as wood flakes that had been discarded during pole-making operations.

Eutawville Fire Chief Stephen Shuler said plant employees called for firefighters around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 7 p.m. after using approximately 75,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

“We had a big water shuttle operation going on,” Shuler said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The ladder truck from the Holly Hill Fire Department was set up to help battle the blaze.

The fire started as employees were cleaning out a kiln, Shuler said. Embers flew out of a bucket on a front-end loader.

Sunday afternoon’s winds blew the embers to a large pile of wood chips and the fire spread to several piles of logs, Shuler said.

He noted that the S.C. Forestry Commission responded to the scene to quickly put up a fire line to keep the fire from spreading to planted pine trees.

In addition to Eutawville and Holly Hill, other fire departments that responded were Providence, Santee, Vance and Berkeley County’s South End Tanker Task Force, which includes the Cross, Eadytown, Lebanon, Moncks Corner Rural and Sandridge departments.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.