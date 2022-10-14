Denmark officer faces domestic violence charge

A Denmark police officer is on administrative leave after being charged with domestic violence, according to Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

Justin Michael Verner, 26, is facing a second-degree domestic violence charge in connection with a Cottageville incident, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Verner called police around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after his girlfriend allegedly wouldn’t return his cellphone, an incident report said.

“He said she took it after finding out he was talking with another woman and ran out of the residence to her parents’ residence,” the report said.

The girlfriend told a deputy that she took the phone after confronting him.

She said Verner became upset and started pushing and pulling at her to try to get his phone.

She went to her parents’ house and Verner allegedly tried to get in the house through a door that was ajar.

She claims that when he did that, he pushed the door into her, striking her left forearm and leaving red marks, the report states.

Verner told his girlfriend that he was going to talk to police. He claims that she said if he spoke to police, that she’d break his phone.

She put Verner’s phone on top of his patrol car and he retrieved it after police arrived.

A child was present during the incident, according to the report.

During Verner’s booking process, a deputy spoke with a lieutenant about Verner’s job “so that he could be housed separately for his safety,” the report said.

The next morning, Colleton County Magistrate Sophie T. Henderson set Verner’s bond at $2,500 cash or surety. He posted bond using bail bondsman.

If convicted, Verner faces up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Verner has been working as a Denmark police officer about six months, Grimes said. He graduated from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy on Sept. 9.