 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denmark men accused of armed robbery
0 comments
breaking

Denmark men accused of armed robbery

{{featured_button_text}}
armed robbery suspects

Denearius RJ Sapp, 21, and Raheem M. Brown, 23, are each facing a charge of armed robbery. They are being held at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

 BCDC

Two Denmark men are accused of robbing a dry cleaning business on Thursday afternoon.

Denearius RJ Sapp, 21, and Raheem M. Brown, 23, are each facing a charge of armed robbery. They are being held at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The robbery occurred at 1:08 p.m. at Modern Dry Cleaners & Laundry, located at 4870 Carolina Highway, according to Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

The two allegedly entered the business brandishing firearms and demanding money. Money was taken from the cash registers, Grimes said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Grimes said the robbers fled on foot. Law enforcement took Sapp and Brown into custody less than an hour later.

Grimes said in addition to the Denmark Police Department, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources assisted in apprehending the pair.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
+2 
Denearius RJ Sapp

Sapp

 BCDC
+2 
Raheem M. Brown

Brown

 BCDC

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

 

0 comments
0
7
3
12
15

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 28

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News