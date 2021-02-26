Denmark men accused of armed robbery

Two Denmark men are accused of robbing a dry cleaning business on Thursday afternoon.

Denearius RJ Sapp, 21, and Raheem M. Brown, 23, are each facing a charge of armed robbery. They are being held at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The robbery occurred at 1:08 p.m. at Modern Dry Cleaners & Laundry, located at 4870 Carolina Highway, according to Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

The two allegedly entered the business brandishing firearms and demanding money. Money was taken from the cash registers, Grimes said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Grimes said the robbers fled on foot. Law enforcement took Sapp and Brown into custody less than an hour later.

Grimes said in addition to the Denmark Police Department, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources assisted in apprehending the pair.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 7 Wow 3 Sad 12 Angry 15

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.