Denmark man shot multiple times, killed

A 50-year-old Denmark man died from multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr.

Charles Walker, of 94 Mimosa St., died just before 4:30 a.m. at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.

Police responded to a Denmark trailer park at about 1:15 a.m. after a woman reported seeing a prowler and hearing shots, according to Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

Officers searched the trailer park, but didn’t find anyone.

Someone else then reported that a man had been shot on Frederick Street, Grimes said.

By the time officers got there, someone had already transported Walker to the hospital.

Grimes said the case remains under investigation. No one is charged in Walker’s death at this time.

Hicks said Walker’s body will undergo an autopsy in Newberry next week.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

