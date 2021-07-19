 Skip to main content
Denmark man shot in leg
A man was shot in his leg on Poplar Street in Denmark around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

Grimes said a man went to a home to collect on a debt.

The man who went to collect the money allegedly attempted to shoot the debtor, but instead shot the debtor’s relative in the leg, Grimes said. The relative’s injury was not fatal.

No one has been charged in the shooting at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

