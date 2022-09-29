Denmark man shot, body found in car

A 21-year-old Denmark man was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car on Wednesday night.

Tony Nimmons Jr. was shot at least once, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Newberry, Hicks said.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating Nimmons’ death at the request of Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

Grimes said dispatchers sent an officer to the area of Plum Alley and Peterkin Street after someone reported seeing a suspicious vehicle go through the intersection and stop at 9:27 p.m.

An officer discovered the car and noted it had tinted windows, Grimes said.

The officer didn’t initially see anyone in the car because of the tinted windows, but then saw someone in the driver’s seat.

The officer believed the driver had passed out, so he knocked on the window to try to wake him. The officer then contacted Bamberg County EMS.

In the meantime, the officer discovered a bullet hole in the vehicle.

Medics arrived and determined the man was dead.

Anyone with information about Nimmons’ death is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers don’t have to give their names.

Thursday’s shooting incident was the fourth one in the town this year.