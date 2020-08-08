Denmark man reports attempted burglary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bamberg County

Sheriff’s Office

In the mid-afternoon of July 8, Bamberg County dispatch received a call about an attempted burglary at a Denmark residence. When deputies arrived at the scene, one spoke with the homeowner, who told him that no one currently lives at that residence. The owner also stated the last time he had checked on the residence was July 2.

The homeowner stated that when he pulled up to the residence on this day, he noticed tire tracks in the grass. He then went to check the house and noticed the door handle and dead bolt had been hit with something hard, causing dents in both. The victim told the deputy that he had grabbed the door handle before they arrived. The deputy attempted to get fingerprints from the dead bolt but was unable to find any.

After the deputy checked for prints, the victim entered the house to check for any stolen items. Nothing from inside the house was missing or damaged, as it appeared the suspect or suspects were unable to enter the home.

Photos were taken of the door, door handle and dead bolt. Body camera video is available on the deputy’s body camera. There is nothing further at this time.