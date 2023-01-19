Denmark man charged in fatal Orangeburg County collision

A 27-year-old Denmark man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed an 89-year-old man.

Keante Lasoun Donaldson, of 104 Rome Avenue, is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death.

Donaldson was taken into custody on Wednesday and is being held without bond at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Donaldson was allegedly operating a 1994 Honda sedan at 7 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022 when it collided with a 2013 Nissan sedan, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred on U.S. Highway 301 at S.C. Highway 4.

The driver of the Nissan was treated for injuries.

Horace Collins of Neeses, the passenger, died 25 days later on Aug. 30, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

After the collision, the driver of the Honda fled from the scene, Tidwell said.

There were two other occupants in the Honda. It’s unknown if they were injured.

On Aug. 24, 2022, Donaldson was taken into custody by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

The S.C. Highway Patrol took Donaldson into custody in Berkeley County and transported him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center, Tidwell said.

A circuit judge may consider setting Donaldson’s bond at a later date.